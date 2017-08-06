Vietnam Veterans Service marks anniversary of Long Tan

THIS year's Vietnam Veterans Day Service, commemorating the 51st Anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan, will be held at Anzac Park Gladstone on August 18, starting at 10.30am.

The battle of Long Tan was fought in South Vietnam on August 18, 1966. Eighteen Australians died.

You may also be interested in:

One man's journey to honour the fallen

The Vietnam War cost 580 Australian lives and is our longest war (1962-73) and biggest conflict since the Second World War.

RSL Gladstone secretary Peter Young said Vietnam veterans were ignored on their return to Australia by an unsympathetic government and a hostile moratorium protest.

"This must never happen again to Australian veterans,” Mr Young said.

The Gladstone region is home to several Vietnam veterans "including those who have succumbed to the effects of their service during the war”, Mr Young said.

He said veterans would welcome and appreciate public support on their day.

All veterans, ex-service men and women and members of the public, are welcome at the Vietnam Veterans Day Service.