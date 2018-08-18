Menu
LONG TAN REMEMBERED: Harry Tattersall speaks of the significance of Vietnam Veteran's Day.
News

GALLERY: Vietnam Veterans Day service at ANZAC Park

Gregory Bray
by
18th Aug 2018 4:57 PM

THIS morning veterans and residents gathered to commemorate Vietnam Veteran's Day and remember the 580 Australians who lost their lives during the 10 year conflict.

Gladstone RSL president Harry Tattersall said the day was gaining popularity since the reconciliation welcome home parade for veterans of the Vietnam war in 1987.

"After that march they adopted Long Tan Day as Vietnam Veterans day," he said.

The Battle of Long Tan occurred on August 18, 1966 when 18 Australian soldiers died repulsing a much larger enemy force.

"In the last few months the government has also recognised the veterans of the battle of Coral Balmoral and awarded citations," Mr Tattersall said.

"It was probably one of the most significant battles fought during the war and one of our members is a veteran of that battle."

Mr Tattersall was pleased with the crowd which gathered at ANZAC Park to participate in the ceremony.

"It was a good turnout today," he said.

"It's good to see the public, Naval cadets and school representatives coming along."

