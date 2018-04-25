Menu
PROUD VET: Trevor Davis is proud to be marching with his mate's daughter this Anzac Day
News

Vietnam vet marching with mate's daughter

Gregory Bray
by
25th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

FIFTY years ago Trevor Davis was sent to Vietnam as a Gunner in the 12 Field Regiment Royal Australian Artillery.

"It was in 1968 and I was 21 when I went over,” he said.

"I was a 'Nasho' and I'd only been married two weeks and my son had just been born before I was shipped out.”

Trevor spent two years in the regiment and saw action in Vietnam.

"The Vietnamese call it the American War, but they had a lot of respect for us Australians,” he said.

Unfortunately Trevor and his mates didn't receive a lot of respect when they returned home.

"When we landed back in Australia they just took us off the planes and sent us home,” he said.

"I marched in 1969 on Memorial Day at the Cenotaph in Sydney and the crowd were yelling out and calling me a murderer and throwing fruit and stuff at me.”

"I never marched again until the Vietnam veterans Welcome Home march many years later.”

Trevor has continued to march on Anzac Day since.

But this year he will be marching alongside a special person.

"I work at Toolooa High School as a teacher's aide and I discovered that I served with one of the teacher's fathers, my old army mate John Cooper,” he said.

"I would have followed him anywhere, he was such a good bloke, he was our groups Bombadier, which is the artillery's version of a corporal.”

John's daughter, Joanne, will wear her father's medals and march alongside Trevor on Anzac Day.

"I'll be proud to have her walking beside me, her father would have liked that and I reckon he'd have done the same thing for me,” he said.

Trevor says he'll continue to march for as long as he can.

"In another 10 years I'll probably be in a wheelchair, I'm closer to death than I am a long and full life,” he said.

"But it's important we march with our children and grandchildren, because one day we'll all be gone.”



