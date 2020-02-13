Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Health

Vietnam places 10,000 under quarantine

13th Feb 2020 6:36 PM

Vietnamese authorities have placed an entire commune under quarantine for 14 days in connection with the coronavirus, with just over 10,000 locals affected.

Residents of Son Loi Commune, just an hour from Hanoi, will be monitored by disease control experts at checkpoints and offered daily food allowances to help cope during the coming weeks, health ministry officials said.

The commune is situated in Vietnam's northern Vinh Phuc province, where 11 of the country's 16 cases have been reported.

The health ministry also confirmed the nation's 16th case of coronavirus on Thursday.

Seven cases have been confirmed in Son Loi Commune. On January 17, eight overseas workers returned to the commune from Wuhan in China, six of whom have tested positive for the virus.

The infection has since spread to others, including a 3-month-old baby.

coronavirus quarantine vietnam

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How couple turned Star Wars virtual romance into real love

        premium_icon How couple turned Star Wars virtual romance into real love

        Dating Not even 14,116 kilometres could keep David and Natasha Mills apart after they found love in a virtual reality Star Wars universe.

        MOOD KILL: Report finds Gladstone’s lacking in romance

        premium_icon MOOD KILL: Report finds Gladstone’s lacking in romance

        News LOVE might be in the air tomorrow, but new data suggests the Gladstone region is...

        Chance to own tranquil oasis in the heart of town

        premium_icon Chance to own tranquil oasis in the heart of town

        News The West Gladstone property boasts an award-winning pool and is an entertainer’s...

        SEVERE STORM: Warning issued for Capricornia

        premium_icon SEVERE STORM: Warning issued for Capricornia

        News Storms are expected to move through the Gladstone Region over coming hours as they...