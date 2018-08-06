Menu
Observer reporter takes a step on the wild side ahead of the Gladstone Show
Observer reporter takes a step on the wild side ahead of the Gladstone Show
VIDEO: What it's really like to ride in a monster truck

Hannah Sbeghen
6th Aug 2018 4:45 PM

THE roar of a monster truck alone will make your palms sweat but if you want to have your heart in your mouth - try riding in one.

The Observer's reporter Hannah Sbeghen stepped inside the ring and found out what it's like to come face-to-face with the 4.5-tonne vehicle.

It's not for the faint at heart and you'll be gripping at the roll cage until your knuckles turn white.

Fear accelerates when the wheels lift off the ground but it's not long until adrenaline kicks in and you feel as if you're almost flying.


 

New Zealand monster trucker Danny Patard is no stranger to the 4-metre high truck and shows no sign of fear on his face as he attempts his dare devil tricks.

Tomorrow from 5.30pm at the Gladstone Showgrounds hundreds of spectators will get a taste of the monster truck action with the show promising to wow.

 

Mr Patard said he has been driving monster trucks for the past six years as a hobby.

"I run a few businesses and have been driving monster trucks on and off for a bit of fun," he said.

"I've always had a fixation with motors and cars and have always been involved with them but driving monster trucks is so different to any other motorsport.

"It's not about seeing how much you can smash up the truck, it's about seeing what it can do."

