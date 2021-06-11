Images show how cold Australia just got

The coldest day in decades for large parts of Australia provided some Aussies the chance to try something a little unusual.

Instead of hopping in the car or the bus, some daredevils took to footpath snowboarding as a means of getting around in the Snowy Mountains town of Jindabyne in NSW.

Snowboarders could be seen carving up footpaths in Jinabyne. Picture: Snow Mountain Magazine.

Temperatures are on the up today for the cold snap-affected parts of the country, but they will remain below average, according to Sky News Weather.

It will stay below 10C in many inland areas of NSW, while the mercury in coastal areas will hover below 15C.

Forecasters said the snow across New South Wales and parts of Victoria yesterday was a "significant event" not seen for 16 years.

It was Sydney's coldest day for 37 years yesterday while Cessnock's 8.8C was the coldest day in half a century of records.

Another #cold night across #NSW and the #ACT. While the #snow falls are easing in many areas, #winds and potentially hazardous driving conditions will remain in parts so be careful if your heading out and about. For current conditions check here: https://t.co/sA4wEpibMl@NSWSESpic.twitter.com/cnCSFZygpW — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) June 10, 2021

JUMPING FOR JOY: Two kids were excited to see snow after a cold snap brought wintry weather to parts of New South Wales, Australia. The pair jumped for joy on a trampoline and made snowballs to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/GMnRMLXwEe — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 10, 2021

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Gabrielle Woodhouse told news.com.au that snow had hit to far northern parts of New South Wales while on the ski resorts in the far south as much as half a metre of snow had descended yesterday.

"We don't often see really widespread snowfall across the NSW ranges all the way up to the Queensland border, And likewise, we don't see snow falling down to such low levels so it is quite significant," she said on Thursday afternoon.

Heavy snowfall is pictured in the Orange Botanical Gardens in mid-western NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Troy Pearson

Sky News Weather meteorologist Alison Osborne said the snow in NSW's New England region was "rare and remarkable".

A striking image from the Perisher resort shows how deep the snow was.

At just before 9am yesterday a "snow cam" fixed on Perisher's snow gauge showed more than 50mm of powder had landed in the last 24 hours.

Much of that had fallen since noon on Wednesday with a healthy top-up in the wee hours.

Every morning the gauge is cleared so it can be reset.

Snow cam image of the Perisher snow gauge showing half a metre has fallen. Picture: Perisher.

Temperatures across the state have plummeted with Sydney peaking at just 10.3C on Thursday, the coldest day since 1984.

The cold snap is due to a pool of cold air direct from Antarctica.

The snow will replaced by fierce winds today.

Pictures have streamed in from across NSW of the winter wonderland conditions.

A wintry scene in Guyra. Picture: Gail Witt

The alpacas love the snow, the chooks don't

Robert Atcheson who lives in Yetholme, just east of Bathurst in NSW's central west, said around 10cms of snow had fallen on his property on Thursday morning.

"Compared to previous years the snow has come much sooner," he told news.com.au.

"We normally get a light dusting in May and the heavy stuff comes in August."

Mr Atcheson, who keeps a herd of alpacas on his farm, said the animals loved it.

"Alpacas are made for this weather. Summer is the season they hate. My ducks love the snow but my chook said no and went back inside".

The snow at Yetholme, east of Bathurst. Picture: Robert Atcheson/news.com.au

"This major winter storm will intensify across southeast Australia during Wednesday," Sky News Weather senior meteorologist Tom Saunders said.

"New South Wales will be the centre of this winter storm in terms of the snowfall over the next couple of days."

Mr Saunders said today should be the coldest day in decades for central and northern regions.

Kat and Shanae enjoy the fresh snow at Mount Buller.

Good morning from sunny Guyra! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/gfe8l6Up30 — Tim Stevens (@stevenst) June 9, 2021

UPDATED: New England Hwy is closed in both directions btwn Glen Legh Rd at Glen Innes and Guyra due to ice and poor visibility affecting road conditions. Delay your trip or use Waterfall Way, Pacific Hwy & Gwydir Hwy instead. Allow plenty of extra travel time — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) June 9, 2021

Glorious pics of morning snow in Orange via @richmockler's Mum Susan pic.twitter.com/B3dbt4Et4o — Stephen Smiley (@StephenSmiley) June 9, 2021

Bathurst

Bathurst SES crews were pictured clearing roads in Gowan. Picture: NSW SES Bathurst Unit/Facebook

Snow is blanketing the area. Picture: NSW SES Bathurst Unit/Facebook

The windscreen wipers are getting a workout. Picture: NSW SES Bathurst Unit/Facebook

Orange

Oberon

Definitely low fire danger in Oberon today. Picture: NSW Rural Fire Service

Originally published as Video shows how cold Australia just got

The region was blasted with freezing temperatures. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Troy Pearson

The same gauge earlier this week before the snow began piling up. Picture: Perisher.

Snow seen in Guyra. Picture: Karen Faint

The ducks liked the now, the chickens not so much. Picture: Robert Atcheson/news.com.au

Snow covering Bells Line of Road close to Sydney.