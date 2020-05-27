Four American police officers have been fired for their involvement in the death of an African-American man who was held down with a knee.

Disturbing video shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee pinned on the neck of a moaning black man, who later died.

The footage, which was shared by bystander Darnella Frazier, showed the man appearing to be in distress on the ground at the rear of a squad car.

"I cannot breathe! I cannot breathe!" the man yells in the video posted to Facebook. "Don't kill me!"

In the clip, onlookers repeatedly plead with the officer, who is white, to take his knee off the man's neck. At one point, the man becomes unresponsive.

The man repeatedly cried out ‘I can’t breathe’ as he was pinned by the cop.

"Bro, he's not even f***king moving!" one says to police. "Get off of his neck!"

Another bystander asks the cop, "Did you kill him?"

The Minneapolis Police Department said it had been responding to a report of a "forgery in progress" on Monday night and were advised that the man, believed to be in his 40s, appeared to be under the influence.

Police said they ordered him to get out of his car, which he did but then "physically resisted officers."

"Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress," police said.

The man, who was not identified, was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he "died a short time later," authorities said.

"At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident," police said.

The FBI and state authorities are investigating his death, CBS reported.

Ms Frazier, who took the video, said on Facebook that "the police killed him, bro, right in front of everybody," the Washington Post reported.

"He was crying, telling them like, 'I can't breathe,' and everything. They killed this man," Ms Frazier wrote.

Originally published as Video shows cop crushing man's neck