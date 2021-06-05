Video shows cop chasing semi-naked man

Dramatic body cam vision has captured the moment Western Australian police chase after an almost naked bloodied man who was tasered five times.

The search for Laemin Charles Chisolm Forbes, 40, continues after detectives attempted to arrest him at a house along Canning Highway in Como, in Perth’s south, at about 7:20am on Thursday.

WA police said the man — who was seen in the footage only wearing underwear — struggled with officers before he broke free and jumped through a closed glass window.

Police are on the hunt for Laemin Charles Chisolm Forbes, 40. Picture: Supplied /WA Police

Despite receiving significant cuts to his body, he continued to lead police on a chase through surrounding streets.

In the footage, Forbes is seen holding a shovel.

A police officer yells at him: “put the shovel down”.

Running through what appears to be a construction site and a person’s home, the wanted man has a taser gun pointed at him throughout the chase.

“Taser, taser,” the officer shouts.

“Get down on the ground.”



The footage begins showing Forbes running away from police while holding a shovel. Supplied/ WA Police

A taser gun was seen being pointed at the wanted man throughout the video. Supplied/ WA Police

But it doesn’t stop Forbes, who is later seen trying to mount a bike before being tasered by the officer — before the footage stops.

Como resident Kira, who spoke to 7News, said she “saw the man shirtless and in his jocks” come through her door.

“He was tasered five times from what I know and he’s just a beast,” she said.

“Luckily the police officer was there and was able to block him before he got to us.”

WA Police released footage of the dramatic pursuit. Supplied/ WA Police

WA police said he led officers on foot through a number of residences but was unable to be caught because of his “ extremely violent demeanour”.

Police alleged this included grabbing an elderly woman — who was walking along the footpath on Edgecumbe St — and throwing her to the ground where she hit her head.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was treated by paramedics before being taken to Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital for assessment.

Police allege that after this Forbes wrestled a handbag from another woman, also aged in her 80s, taking her car keys and jumping into her red Mitsubishi ASX that was parked in the carport.

It will be alleged he then accelerated and smashed through the front gates and drove off down the street, just missing the officers.

He was last seen driving along Canning Highway through Mount Pleasant and the car was later found bogged in bushland in Huntingdale, about 2.30pm.

Forbes was seen trying to mount a bike in a person’s yard. Supplied/ WA Police

The bloodied man was last seen trying to run off before being tasered. Supplied/ WA Police

WA Police alleged that Forbes — who is described as having a medium build with black hair and brown eyes — assaulted a number of officers during the pursuit

“He is considered to be violent and unpredictable,” police said in a statement.

“He should not be approached under any circumstances.”

Anyone who sees Laemin is asked to stay away from him but should immediately contact police on 131 444.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online.

Originally published as Video shows cop chasing semi-naked man