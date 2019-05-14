VIDEO: Seb says he wants to get best out of himself

GYMNASTICS: Sebastian Kornbrekke will be just one of many kids who'll be doing their utmost to impress in the weekend's Gladstone Invitational.

The Observer's photojournalist Matt Taylor took the youngster aside during a break from training for a Q and A.

Sebastian Kornbrekke talks Invitational:

Age

Nine

Level

Two

What was it that you liked about the sport and what drew you in?

I started at first doing the fun stuff and then I got to the hard things.

Where do you want to be in five, six years do you think?

I want to be in level six or seven.

What do you have to do to get there?

I have to practice hard to get there.

Have you got a favourite apparatus?

My favourite apparatus is the rings.

And why do you like the rings?

They make you feel the sensation of agility