Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Fire and Rescue bust a move
Grafton Fire and Rescue bust a move Grafton Fire and Rescue
Offbeat

Firey video that's setting the internet alight

Jenna Thompson
by
9th Jan 2020 6:32 AM

BEING a firefighter is serious business.

But when the opportunity arises to dance, our Fire and Rescue NSW Station 306 Grafton crew are always on deck to break out some moves.


The video shows acting captain Chris Rumpf "shaking what his momma gave him" along with other crew members in hazmat gear enjoying a well-earned break while fighting fires on the South Coast.

The series of videos were posted late Wednesday night on social media and has already been viewed more than a thousand times on Facebook, and received over 150,000 likes on Tik Tok.

To follow them on Tik Tok search @chrisrumpf

editors picks grafton fire and rescue rfs viral video
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone suburbs with the highest animal cruelty complaints

        premium_icon Gladstone suburbs with the highest animal cruelty complaints

        News Data released on Monday revealed more than 250 complaints had been reported for animal cruelty and neglect in the Gladstone region.

        ‘Tough people’: Resilience helps residents through the dry

        premium_icon ‘Tough people’: Resilience helps residents through the dry

        News “The biggest thing that people are a bit funny about is the insecurity of not...

        New station to enhance volunteer fireys’ capabilities

        premium_icon New station to enhance volunteer fireys’ capabilities

        News A new building will be constructed for the brigade and feature a training room...

        Golden Guitar winners headed to Boyne Valley

        premium_icon Golden Guitar winners headed to Boyne Valley

        Entertainment The Boyne Valley Country Music Campout is back on and more than half the tickets...