VIDEO: Power youngsters show plenty despite another loss

Mitch Knight had a breakout game for Gladstone with 15 points. Second-top point-scorer behind Paul Aleer. Nick Kossatch GLA160619M

BASKETBALL: The losing streak continues for Gladstone's women and men teams.

This time it was against Mackay Meteorettes and Meteors yesterday at Kev Broome Stadium.

The Mackay sides were determined to right their wrongs after Rockhampton beat them on Saturday night in the Beef Capital.

Meteorettes won 85-73 while the men went down 103-79.

Mackay's Leeza Burgess was huge, by stature and game and the centre posted 16 points and 13 rebounds, Alex Delaney nailed some big shots when the Power pressed late in the game. She finished with 19 points and four triples.

Gladstone's Amarah Coleman (19 points), Ashleigh Kelman-Poto (16 points, eight rebounds) and Akilah Bethel finished with a double-double (15 points, 15 rebounds).

Just seven points separated the women's teams at half-time and it did look like Meteorettes' Burdgess would take away the game from the hosts.

A three-point play by Burdgess made it an 11-point Mackay lead before Gladstone rallied via a brace of Briana Bailey buckets.

Akilah Bethel's burst of five points at the start of the third quarter got it back to a point, but Alex Delaney splashed a three as did Courtney Virgo for 59-47.

The Power's Amarah Coleman's made two spectacular baskets and Bailey's left-handed lay-up kept the hosts in the contest 59-52 down.

Erin Geer knocked down two triples to close the deficit to 71-67, but Meteorettes composure closed out the game and showed why they are in grand contention for the play-offs.

The Meteors men overcame an eight-point deficit mid-way in the second quarter to outclass Gladstone with experience the difference. He drained seven triples among his 29 points.

There was plenty to like amid the Power's stunning run early in the second quarter that had Mackay rattled.

Gladstone born-and-bred pair Mitch Knight (15 points) and Dylan Owen were the main instigators before the Meteors went on a 22-4 run and took a 10-point lead at half time.

The crowd roared when 16-year-old Ben Harvey took to the court and nailed two foul shots for his first points at QBL level.