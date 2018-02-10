VIDEO: Police investigate 'suspicious' car fire on Oaka St

Photos View Photo Gallery

SCENES of crime officers are about to begin an investigation into a car fire at a South Gladstone unit block early this morning.

Fire crews received two 000 calls alerting them to the fire on Oaka St at about 4.19am, according to a QFES spokeswoman.

The car on fire, a sedan, was initially reported as being outside, but when firefighters arrived at 4.28am they found it inside a carport.

The fire was extinguished within ten minutes with minimal damage to the structure, after which firefighters notified the Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch.

A police spokesman confirmed the fire was being treated as suspicious, though no one had yet been taken into custody in relation to the incident.

No one was injured in the blaze.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.