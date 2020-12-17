Video of alcohol-fuelled violence shocks viewers

Calvin Stanley Cullen pleaded guilty to two counts of public nuisance in a licensed venue.

A VIDEO shown in Gladstone Magistrates Court of alcohol-fuelled violence has left onlookers shocked.

The video showed an incident on July 12 at a Gladstone pub.

Calvin Stanley Cullen, 44, pleaded guilty on December 9 to two charges of committing public nuisance on a licensed premises.

In the video, Cullen was seen pushing a man before he pushed him to the ground and a struggle began.

The footage showed Cullen throw multiple punches and put his victim in a chokehold while multiple people watch.

At one stage, onlookers try to pull the fighting pair apart but the fight continued.

The victim fought back, throwing punches at Cullen while the two tackled each other.

More people were seen to come outside to the balcony where the fight was occurring.

Cullen threw one last punch before he and the victim walked away.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Griffiths told the court Cullen was last before the court in 2015 for similar alcohol-fuelled violence.

Sgt Griffiths said Cullen’s history showed clear problems with violence and alcohol consumption and said it was littered with violent public nuisance offending.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court the fight started when the other person, a co-worker, had made a comment about Cullen being weak.

Cullen told the court he’d previously had troubles with the co-worker who was already drunk when Cullen finished his shift at work.

“I know there’s no excuse,” Cullen said.

“He’s a good man.

“We solved it, it’s all good now.”

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he would not tolerate such conduct.

“It was a fight where I think both got in some good ones (punches),” Mr Manthey said.

He said Cullen had some ongoing anger management issues and had a history of it.

Cullen was placed on 12 months’ probation and a conviction was recorded.