VIDEO: Man and kangaroo face off in epic fight scene

OCCASSIONALLY something happens in Australia that's more Aussie than beer, pluggers and beaches combined.

The video of a man punching a kangaroo to save his dog has already gone viral, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch the confrontation since it was released at the weekend.

The video was posted to the Facebook account of Steven Stubenrauch and shows a ute driving through scrubby bushland somewhere in Australia.

In the video a ute appears to slow down while a man is seen jumping from the vehicle to help rescue a dog, which is being held in a headlock by the kangaroo.

As the man approaches the kangaroo, the dog struggles out of the roo's grip but not before it gets one more shot in to the breast of the dog.

The roo then turns its attention to the man and the two square off, with the man landing a right hook to the roo's head.

Rocked by the hit, the roo bounds off into the scrubland.

Although the video appears to have been shot somewhere in Australia, the exact location remains unknown.