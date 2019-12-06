Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 47-year-old man was found unconscious in bushland near Morayfield Rd. Police say this van was linked to the incident.
A 47-year-old man was found unconscious in bushland near Morayfield Rd. Police say this van was linked to the incident.
News

Man found three days after serious assault

Luke Simmonds
by and Luke Simmonds
6th Dec 2019 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have released images of a black van thought to be linked to a serious incident that left a man with severe brain injuries.

The 47-year-old man was found unconscious near a van in bushland off Morayfield Rd around 4pm June 19 this year.

Police believe he was left with severe brain injuries after being seriously assaulted three days earlier.

The 47-year-old man was last seen on June 16 leaving Hargrave St, Morayfield and entered the bushland sometime between then and June 19.

He was travelling in a black 1999 Mercedes Benz van with Queensland registration plates MOT37.

Please contact police if you saw the van.

 

A 47-year-old man was found unconscious in bushland near Morayfield Rd. Police say this van was linked to the incident.
A 47-year-old man was found unconscious in bushland near Morayfield Rd. Police say this van was linked to the incident.

More Stories

Show More
assault brain injury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Trinity scored top points in NAPLAN

        premium_icon How Trinity scored top points in NAPLAN

        News Trinity College’s principal reveals the school’s secret to top scoring NAPLAN results.

        UPDATE: Colosseum fire still burning

        premium_icon UPDATE: Colosseum fire still burning

        News Fire crews continue to monitor containment lines of the fire at Colosseum

        IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Work to start on long-awaited project next month

        premium_icon Work to start on long-awaited project next month

        News WITH the hope of preventing further delays, work will start on Stage 1A of the...