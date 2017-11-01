News

VIDEO: Man filming storm comes face-to-face with bolt of lightning

A sucker for storms trying to film one on Monday was almost hit by a massive bolt of lightning.
A sucker for storms trying to film one on Monday was almost hit by a massive bolt of lightning. Mark Fitzpatrick
Sarah Steger
by

A SUCKER for storms truly suffered for his craft when he came face-to-face with a bolt of lightning.

On Monday night, Gladstone residents were treated to a stunning display of lighting and thunder.

And like many people who just love a good storm, Tim Alfrey whipped his camera phone out to capture the free show.

But as he recorded from his balcony at the Oaks Grand Gladstone hotel, a bolt of lightning struck the edge of the balcony - just meters from where he was standing.

Watch Channel 7's footage of the event below:

