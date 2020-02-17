Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

WATCH: Gympie house destroyed in fiery blaze
News

VIDEO: Gympie house destroyed in fiery blaze

Philippe Coquerand
17th Feb 2020 12:44 AM | Updated: 6:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOUD explosion could be heard moments before a Gympie house went up in flames on Sunday night.

Within seconds an Old-Queenslander property on Blake Street was fully engulfed just after 9.40pm.

Four fire and rescue units, two police and an ambulance unit rushed to the scene.

Gympie Station officer Cameron Nicol said nobody was home when the fire started.

"We responded earlier tonight to a structure fire. On arrival, we found a house well involved. Crews have conducted internal searches and established nobody was home and then they've gone about extinguishing the fire," Officer Nicol said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

He said officers will be investigating how the fire started. 

"At this stage we haven't established a cause," he said.

"The house has sustained large amounts of structural damage."

It took around 10-15 minutes for officers to extinguish the blaze.

Neighbours living on Watt street reported hearing an explosion, similar to a gas bottle exploding before seeing large flames engulf the property.

"We heard an explosion and didn't think much of it until we heard the fire brigades rush past," one witness said.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gympie house blaze gympie house fire gympie police house fire qfes investigation
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone’s puzzle piece in massive microplastics study

        premium_icon Gladstone’s puzzle piece in massive microplastics study

        Environment The study follows research in Scotland waters which came back with shocking results.

        • 17th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Trauma training leads to more relaxed class

        premium_icon Trauma training leads to more relaxed class

        News Teacher Jessica Conroy researched how trauma training could benefit teachers in...

        • 17th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Disheartening’: Low act against charity

        premium_icon ‘Disheartening’: Low act against charity

        Crime A Gladstone charity has had thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen off...

        Biofuel summit for Gladstone

        premium_icon Biofuel summit for Gladstone

        News Bio Based Aviation and Marine Fuels summit set for Gladstone.