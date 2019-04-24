Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Misjudging the entry, two people found themselves in a pickle in the underground parking of Grand Central earlier this month.
Misjudging the entry, two people found themselves in a pickle in the underground parking of Grand Central earlier this month.
Offbeat

VIDEO: Driver collects ticket machine instead of a ticket

Alexia Austin
by
24th Apr 2019 9:34 AM

EVERYONE has had a moment where, misjudging the drive-in, they have found themselves too close or too far away from a parking ticket dispenser.

However, when this unlucky duo entered the Grand Central car park at the start of the month, they managed to collect the ticket machine instead of the ticket.

Unfortunately for them, the incident was captured on the dash cam of the vehicle behind and posted to Dash Cam Owners Australia - the video receiving more than 170,000 views in four days. 

"I hate leaning out to grab the ticket but this is a bit much," the post read.

Many in the comments were quick to point out the irony of an advert displayed to the left of the entrance, which read You Can't Unsee This. 

It appears the driver was left unscathed, although the same can't be said for the ticket dispenser.

More Stories

dashcam editors picks grand central parking
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    LIST: Spots to fish during HookUp without a boat

    premium_icon LIST: Spots to fish during HookUp without a boat

    News You don't need a fancy boat to land some big catches during HookUp.

    • 24th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    List of Anzac Day services across our region

    List of Anzac Day services across our region

    News All you need to know about where and when commemorations are held.

    Boyne Island Macca's adding extra colour to HookUp

    premium_icon Boyne Island Macca's adding extra colour to HookUp

    News Kids can get involved in competition and win great prizes.

    • 24th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    HookUp early birds will catch $10k worth of clues

    premium_icon HookUp early birds will catch $10k worth of clues

    News It literally pays to arrive early to this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp

    • 24th Apr 2019 12:00 PM