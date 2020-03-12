Menu
Car flips on busy Gympie street
News

VIDEO: Car flips on busy Gympie street

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
12th Mar 2020 12:07 PM | Updated: 1:26 PM
UPDATE

Two people have been taken to Gympie Hospital following a crash on Channon St this morning.

A car has flipped on Channon St this morning.
The Queensland Ambulance Service reported both patients were in a stable condition following the multi-vehicle crash at about 9.55am.

A car has flipped on Channon St this morning.
"Two stable patients transported to Gympie Hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Channon St at 9.55am," QAS tweeted.

Images from the scene show a white sedan flipped on its top with extensive damage, while video footage showed another sedan had also sustained damage.

A police officer on the scene said traffic would be diverted around the scene until it was clear.

 

EARLIER

EMERGENCY service crews have arrived on the scene of a reported two-vehicle crash in a busy Gympie street this morning.

A car has flipped on Channon St this morning.
Reports of the crash circulated just before 10am, and images from the scene show a car has flipped on Channon St near Henry St and Myall St.

Traffic interruptions have been reported close to the scene.

More to come.

