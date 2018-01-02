Victorian company lands Gladstone meter replacement contract

CHOOSING a Victorian company to replace more than 10,000 out-of-date water meters wasn't a dry topic of conversation for Gladstone Region councillors at their general meeting held last month.

The council has 10,397 water meters beyond their useful life and another 12,292 meters that need to be replaced during the next 10 years.

The tender submission panel chose Melbourne company New Plumbing Solutions ahead of five Gladstone-based businesses to carry out water meter replacement and backflow testing.

The council has the in-house capability to complete the work, however due to the current backlog of meters beyond their useful life, it was determined more cost effective to release large-scale replacement packages to the external market.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett questioned the decision not to go local, however the reasoning to go interstate was explained by GRC chief executive officer Roslyn Baker.

"This particular provider is a specialist in this area," Ms Baker said.

"Part of what we're looking to achieve by working with this specialist is building the capability so that we can participate and be able to at some point match their techniques and prices to be able to participate in smart meter roll-outs."

Based on pricing, New Plumbing Service could replace up to 3164 meters in the available 2017-2018 budget and 6905 in 2018-2019, seeing an additional 5529 replaced ahead of schedule.

The council is paying Gladstone Area Water Board approximately $1.2m a year for unaccounted water in the Lake Awoonga Scheme.

GRC estimates 20 per cent of that unaccounted water is associated with meters under-reading in the system due to age, costing the council approximately $240,000 per year.

Crs PJ Sobhanian and Kahn Goodluck raised the huge difference in tenderer submission costs, with New Plumbing Service coming in $168,748 cheaper than the nearest Gladstone rival.

"The lowest cost local tenderer is 79 per cent dearer, which is just ridiculous," Cr Goodluck said.

"The highest ranked local tender is 300 per cent higher in cost and obviously it comes down to that this mob are a specialised one.

"Unfortunately in this particular circumstance they've blown the competition out of the water."