Victorian budget: What’s in it for you

Here's what the Victorian budget has for you.

After a year “defined by anxiety and fear”, Treasurer Tim Pallas has splashed the cash in the 2021-22 Victorian budget and mapped the state’s way out of the devastating aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a strong emphasis on jobs, with Mr Pallas saying the idea of his seventh budget was simple: “Every dollar gets more Victorians back into work.”

While he maintained the Victorian government had ticked off its first priority in the state’s recovery plan with the creation of 200,000 jobs, he said the next step was to return the state to an operating cash surplus in 2022-23.

In 2021-22, Victoria will operate at a deficit of $11.6bn, but Mr Pallas forecast that to reduce to about $2bn in four years.

Here’s what’s in it for you.

IF YOU’RE PARENTS OF YOUNG CHILDREN

This year’s budget will see the introduction of kinder for every three-year-old child, to rollout in regional Victoria first. The state will offer at least 500 hours a week from next year, to be scaled up to deliver 15 hours a week for families by 2029. This will also create about 6000 roles for early childhood teachers and educators.

IF YOU CATCH A TRAIN

This year’s budget delivers $242m for transport services in Melbourne’s south. The funding will go towards separating the Cranbourne-Pakenham and Frankston lines at Caulfield, enabling more trains and more frequent services, and create about 600 jobs during construction. A further $986m will build 25 new X’Trapolos 2.0 trains, supporting the gradual retirement of current fleets on the line.

The trains will be built in regional Victoria’s Ballarat, creating about 750 jobs in manufacturing.

Commuters in Melbourne's south will enjoy enhanced train services.

IF YOU WANT CHILDREN

The state government believes people “deserve the choice to have children without paying excessive fees for private IVF services” and will give 4000 patients each year access to public fertility care.

It’s part of the Victorian government’s previous $70m commitment.

IF YOU’RE A FIRST HOME BUYER

The Victorian Government will give much-needed tax cuts to first home buyers trying to crack into the property market.

Many new home buyers will pay less stamp duty, with home buyers buying off-the-plan able to save money with a stamp duty concession to temporarily increase to $1m. The increased threshold will apply for contracts entered into from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2023.

For new residential property worth up to $1m that have been unsold for less than 12 months, a new 50 per cent concession will apply for contracts entered into from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

Victorians buying new residential property worth up to $1m in the Melbourne local government area will get a concession of up to 100 per cent on stamp duty if the property has been unsold for more than 12 months.

First home buyers have been granted stamp duty concessions.

IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR A NEW SCHOOL

The government has allocated about $1.6bn this year to build 13 new schools and upgrade 52 schools across the state.

IF YOU’RE A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Rates of domestic violence shot up during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a royal commission outlining 227 recommendations to help victims.

The 2021-22 budget will deliver $354m to support domestic violence survivors along with the promise to implement all of the 227 royal commission recommendations.

IF YOU’RE STRUGGLING WITH MENTAL HEALTH

The COVID-19 pandemic shone a light on Victoria’s cracked mental health system, with the state government promising to build the system “from the ground up” with a record $3.8bn.

The government will however introduce a new mental health and wellbeing levy, to protect the dedicated revenue stream.

It will apply to big businesses with more than $10m in national wages, less than 5 per cent of employers.

IF YOU’RE WORRIED ABOUT COVID

The state government has adopted a cautious approach, factoring in the possibility of future pandemics. It has committed $1.3bn towards contact tracing and a $50m investment to establish mRNA vaccine and therapeutic manufacturing capabilities in the heart of Melbourne.

IF YOU’RE A HEALTH WORKER

Frontline health workers will get much needed relief with $7.1bn injected into Victoria’s hospitals and health care.

The state government will also deliver $3.7bn to fund more emergency department staff, paramedics and support for new wards.

There will also be 200,000 additional student placement days.

Treasurer Tim Pallas says the budget is about getting Victorians back into work.

IF YOU’RE A VULNERABLE FAMILY

The state is allocating $1.2bn to protect children and to keep vulnerable families together. The investment will deliver 246 new child protection practitioners, support more carers and bring family services into schools, early childhood education and community health hubs to identify at-risk families early. About 1000 jobs will be created.

IF YOU’RE IN THE EDUCATION SECTOR

The government has allocated $3.5bn in education, including $148.2m to establish the Victorian Academy of Teaching and Leadership to professionally develop teachers.

The budget will also invest $277m for student mental health in Victorian schools.

IF YOU’RE IN THE TOURISM SECTOR

A $55m commitment will go towards “rebuilding” Victoria’s brand and encouraging more visitors to the state.

IF YOU’RE INDIGENOUS

The budget has allocated money for the state’s Indigenous people, with a focus on achieving change through truth, healing and justice.

The record $488m investment will involve projects in self-determination, education, housing and health support and improve outcomes for Aboriginal people.

About $116m will support the mental health and wellbeing of Aboriginal people, and about $21m will support the implementation of the National Agreement on Closing the Gap.

IF YOU’RE A FAN OF WOMEN’S SOCCER

The state government has promised a new state-of-the-art home for Australia’s national women’s soccer team, the Matildas, at LaTrobe University in Melbourne’s north, committing $101.1m to the project.

IF YOU’RE A NEXT GEN SPORT STAR

The Victorian government is supporting aspiring sport stars, promising $24.5m for the Victorian Institute of Sport.

IF YOU’RE AN INTERNATIONAL STUDENT

The state government will move to recover the tertiary education sector damaged by COVID-19 and international students unable to enter the country.

A total of $50.9m will expand the Global Education Network and Offshore Study Melbourne hubs, promoting Victoria as a study destination in regions such as southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa.

IF YOU WERE HIT BY THE BUSHFIRES

Victorian communities ravaged by the fires of the 2019-20 summer had barely enough time to recover economically as the pandemic hit soon after.

Support of $55m will be aimed at driving more tourists to these communities by bolstering Visit Victoria destination marketing and engagement.

IF YOU’RE WORRIED ABOUT THE DEATH OF THE CBD

A massive commitment of $107.4m will breathe life back into Melbourne’s central business district, creating renewed city spaces and boosting the arts and cultural events.

IF YOU LOVE OUTDOOR DINING

The European-style alfresco dining brought into play amid the COVID-19 pandemic is here to stay with $107.4m going towards helping hospitality businesses extend their “parklet” outdoor dining set-ups.

A $7.4m investment is also on the table, with the cash to go towards a new dining voucher scheme to entice people to dine at Melbourne’s eateries.

IF YOU LIVE IN REGIONAL VICTORIA

A massive $3.7bn will go towards bolstering the state’s regional economy including a vast range of initiatives in schools, hospitals, roads and rail.

Victoria’s Rural Women’s Network has also been given a $1.4m boost.

IF YOU’RE A FARMER

The budget has factored in the tough plight of Victorian farmers grappling with drought, devastating bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will be supported with a $5.8m investment in the Rural Financial Counselling Service.

IF YOU’RE CONCERNED ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE

The state government will invest $19.9m to fast-track the agriculture sector’s response to climate change. It will aim for farms to be more “sustainable” and fund research into understanding how climate change affects food production.

IF YOU’RE IN THE CREATIVE SECTOR

An investment of $288m will help Victoria’s creative economy bounce back after a devastating year.

IF YOU’RE A VETERAN

The budget has promised $6m to upgrade Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance – the landmark where thousands gather each year to honour Anzac Day.

IF YOU’RE IN THE JUSTICE SYSTEM

The budget will deliver $700m to expand the family violence court network, build new online services and create a fast-track model for victims of wage theft.

Victoria’s courts will receive more than $210m to tackle a backlog in cases as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IF YOU LIVE IN AGED CARE

The state government will invest $65m to redevelop the Glenview nursing home in Rutherglen and complete planning for redevelopments of public residential aged care facilities in Camperdown and Cohuna.

DISABILITY BOOST

A boost of $1.7m for disability advocacy will provide support to Victorians navigating the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

