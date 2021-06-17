Menu
A woman wears a face mask in Melbourne CBD. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty
News

Victoria records zero new local cases

by Jack Paynter
17th Jun 2021 8:00 AM | Updated: 9:08 AM

Victoria has recorded no new locally acquired Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

The state’s health department announced zero new local cases about 8.30am, along with one new case in hotel quarantine.

The number of active cases in Victoria is 54, down from 55 on Wednesday.

The new cases came from 25,635 test results, while 15,610 vaccine doses were also administered in the past 24 hours.

It comes as the state government revealed another easing of coronavirus restrictions at 11.59pm on Thursday.

Health workers check on tenants at a locked down Southbank townhouse complex. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Luis Ascui
Acting Premier James Merlino revealed on Wednesday afternoon the border between metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria would be removed on Thursday night, along with the 25km metro travel limit.

While Mr Merlino said masks would no longer be required outdoors, he revealed they would still be recommended to be worn outdoors when social distancing of 1.5m couldn’t be maintained.

“Everyone must continue to wear them indoors, whether it is shopping, on a train or at a workplace,” the Acting Premier said.

Acting Premier James Merlino announces an easing of restrictions for Melbourne. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty
Other restrictions easing at 11.59pm on Thursday include two visitors plus dependants per day being permitted to gather inside private homes in Melbourne and up to five people plus dependants in regional Victoria.

Dozens of new public exposures sites were published overnight, including several sites at Melbourne’s Crown Casino.

Victorians have been urged to check the state government’s website for the full and frequently changing list.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

