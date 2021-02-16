Victoria records no new local cases

Victoria has recorded no new locally acquired coronavirus cases as confirmation of the end of the state's snap five-day lockdown looms.

The health department also confirmed no new infections were recorded in hotel quarantine on Wednesday.

A staggering number of Victorians were tested with almost 40,000 swabs taken in the past 24 hours.

That is significantly more than the 24,000 from the previous day - as the total number of locally acquired active cases remained at 16.

The number of active cases in Victoria is 25, made up of 16 locally acquired cases and nine cases in hotel quarantine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases linked to the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn - the cluster that send Victoria back into a third lockdown - remains at 19.

It comes as reports suggest Victoria's snap lockdown will end on time at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Cabinet is expected to meet on Wednesday morning to sign off on the decision before Premier Daniel Andrews address the media to make the announcement.

The health department has also updated the advice for Elite Swimming in Pascoe Vale, which was listed as a public exposure site on Sunday.

Health officials previously listed Elite Swimming in Pascoe Vale as a "tier one" exposure site from 5pm to 6pm on February 8, meaning people at the venue during that time needed to get tested and isolate for two weeks regardless of the result.

But in an update on Tuesday night the health department downgraded the exposure site with only 5pm to 5.30pm now listed as "tier one" and required to isolate for 14 days.

The change means those who were at the venue between 5.30pm and 6pm on February 8 have been immediately released from their 14-day isolation period.

The health department has now listed Elite Swimming as a "tier two" exposure site from 4.30pm and 5pm, and 5.30pm and 6pm on February 8.

Patrons at the venue during those periods have been "strongly urged" to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

For the full list of public exposure sites visit the health department website.

