Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Arcare Maidstone aged care facility was deep cleaned after a worker tested positive to coronavirus. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Luis Ascui
Arcare Maidstone aged care facility was deep cleaned after a worker tested positive to coronavirus. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Luis Ascui
News

Victoria records five new cases

by Anthony Piovesan
31st May 2021 7:31 AM | Updated: 9:28 AM

Victoria has recorded five new local cases of Covid-19 as the state approaches the halfway mark of its seven day snap lockdown.

There are now a total of 54 active cases in the state.

It comes as the state’s first mystery case emerged on Sunday after a staff member at the Arcare aged care home in Maidstone contracted Covid-19.

The infected staff member, a woman in her 50s, worked two days while ­infectious.

Contact tracers are yet to uncover how the worker caught the virus.

More to come

Originally published as Victoria records five new cases

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        People assessed for injuries after two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content People assessed for injuries after two-vehicle crash

        News Two people were assessed by paramedics after a two-vehicle crash in New Auckland on Monday morning.

        PHOTOS: Crowds dress up to the nines for good cause

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Crowds dress up to the nines for good cause

        Local Faces Hundreds of people attended the 2021 Santos GLNG Mayor’s Charity Ball on Saturday...

        PHOTOS: Celebrations as Crow St bids farewell

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Celebrations as Crow St bids farewell

        Local Faces Did we spot you at the last Crow Street event?

        MEGA-GALLERY: Ladies day at the races

        Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: Ladies day at the races

        News Hundreds of people gathered at the Gladstone Turf Club on Saturday. Did we spot you...