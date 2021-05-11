Victoria records first local case COVID in 73 days

NSW marks fourth consecutive day of zero new local infections

NSW marks fourth consecutive day of zero new local infections

Urgent contact tracing is underway after a Victorian man tested positive to COVID-19 after finishing hotel quarantine interstate.

The health department said a "full public health response" was underway after the man in his 30s recently returned to Australia from overseas and undertook hotel quarantine in South Australia.

He arrived in Victorian and returned to his home in Wollert on May 4, developing symptoms four days later.

The man returned home on May 4. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

He got tested on Monday and returned a positive result on Tuesday.

It means the state's run of 73 days without any local coronavirus cases has now been broken.

The health department said further tests had been arranged urgently to confirm the diagnosis.

"Until then, the department is treating this as a positive case and acting accordingly," it said on Tuesday.

"The individual is being interviewed and exposure sites are being verified."

The man is isolated at home along with his household primary close contacts, who are being interviewed and will be urgently tested.

The department said it's working with interstate counterparts to determine the source of infection.

It comes after employees at a Melbourne CBD health business were sent home on Tuesday morning as a precaution, following a COVID-19 scare, the Herald Sun reports.

The workers at Citadel Health at 459 Collins Street were told to go home and work from there, with the company liaising with the health department, the newspaper said.

The health department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, chills or sweats, or a change in sense of smell or taste, to immediately get tested.

The department said on Tuesday it will release a list of potential exposure sites once they are verified.

Originally published as Victoria records first local case in 73 days