Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
There are now 329 exposure sites across Victoria. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw
There are now 329 exposure sites across Victoria. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw
News

Victoria records 3 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
1st Jun 2021 7:27 AM | Updated: 9:14 AM

Victoria has recorded three new local cases of Covid-19 as contact tracers scramble to keep the fast spreading infection out of aged care facilities.

There are now a total of 63 active cases and 329 exposure sites across the state.

The Victorian health department reported 9 new cases on Tuesday, however six had previously been announced on Monday.

It comes as the first few cases of the state’s latest outbreak cropped up in aged care on Monday.

Two staff members and one resident have contracted coronavirus at Arcare Maidstone, while it was also revealed on Monday another worker at the BlueCross Western Gardens nursing home in Sunshine tested positive.

Another two nursing homes are on high alert after staff members worked at the affected facilities.

The next few days have been critical in deciding whether to extend the state’s lockdown.

More to come

Originally published as Victoria records 3 new virus cases

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ woman claims police breached COVID-19 rules

        Premium Content CQ woman claims police breached COVID-19 rules

        News A Central Queensland woman has claimed Gladstone police knowingly breached COVID-19 regulations despite the fact she was in mandatory isolation.

        What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        Premium Content What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        Family Fun The event aims to educate residents on the importance of living a sustainable life...

        Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

        Premium Content Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

        Politics “If he thinks he can just show up at Callide and erase that history, he’s...

        Two people hospitalised after Mount Larcom crash

        Premium Content Two people hospitalised after Mount Larcom crash

        Breaking A woman in her 20s and another person were involved in a single-vehicle rollover.