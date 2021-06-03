Menu
Exposure sites across Victoria have increased to 370. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett
News

Victoria records 2 new local cases

by Anthony Piovesan
3rd Jun 2021 8:19 AM | Updated: 9:01 AM

Victoria has recorded two new locally acquired cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

It brings the state’s active case count to 69 as the number of exposure sites increases to 370.

Victoria’s health department reported three new cases, but one of those infections was announced on Wednesday in aged care.

It comes as health authorities announced a seven day extension to lockdown in the greater Melbourne area, while Covid restrictions relaxed in regional Victoria.

The latest exposure areas of concern are six buses in the city of Whittlesea in Melbourne’s northern suburbs, where the first few cases of the latest outbreak first emerged in early May.

More than 300 of the exposure sites have been connected to the city of Whittlesea outbreak.

More to come

Originally published as Victoria records 2 new local cases

