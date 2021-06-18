Menu
Health workers at a locked down Southbank townhouse complex. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Luis Ascui
News

Victoria records 1 new local virus case

by Jack Paynter
18th Jun 2021 8:17 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM

Victoria has recorded one new locally acquired Covid-19 case on Friday.

The state’s health department announced one new local case about 9am, along with one new infection in hotel quarantine.

In a promising sign, the health department said the local case was a “primary close contact of an existing case”.

The number of active cases in Victoria is 54, the same number as Thursday.

The new cases came from 35,252 test results, while 16,710 vaccine doses were also administered in the past 24 hours.

It comes as the state’s health department confirmed a Covid-19 patient had been transferred to intensive care on Thursday – the first time a positive case had been in ICU since May 27.

Coronavirus restrictions in Victoria were eased overnight. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw
There are six other Covid-19 patients in hospital receiving care, the health department said.

Victoria’s coronavirus restrictions were eased overnight, with the border between metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria removed, along with the 25km metro travel limit.

Masks are no longer required outdoors but are still be recommended when social distancing of 1.5m couldn’t be maintained.

Other restrictions eased include two visitors plus dependants per day being permitted to gather inside private homes in Melbourne and up to five people plus dependants in regional Victoria.

Twenty people can gather outside in Melbourne and 50 in regional Victoria.

Gyms can also open across Melbourne with density limits and CovidSafe plans in place, with hair and beauty services now able to operate without masks during service.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Victoria records 1 new local virus case

