Victoria records 1 new local Covid case

Two positive tests of travellers who had left hotel quarantine were historical infections. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Luis Ascui

Victoria has recorded one new locally acquired case of Covid-19 on Monday.

The state’s health department announced one new local case about 8.30am, along with eight new infections in hotel quarantine.

The health department said the new local case was a primary close contact who had been in quarantine during their infectious period.

The number of active cases in Victoria is 54, up from 51 on Sunday.

The results came from 16,290 tests, while 10,921 vaccine doses were also administered in the past 24 hours.

In another promising sign, no new public exposure sites have been added in the past four days.

The number of venues has steadily fallen over the past fortnight from almost 400 to 108 on Monday morning.

Victorians have been urged to check the state government’s website for the full and frequently changing list.

Five Covid-19 positive patients remain in hospital in Victoria.

Health Minister Martin Foley revealed on Sunday authorities were investigating two returned international travellers who recorded positive Covid-19 test results after leaving hotel quarantine.

Health Minister Martin Foley confirmed the two positive tests were historical infections. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

He said test and serology results suggested historic infections – which was later confirmed by an expert review panel.

“We are also advised that there are two cases that are under investigation at the moment,” Mr Foley said.

“These are returned travellers who are no longer in quarantine.

“They produced conflicting results on different testing platforms over the past 24 hours.

“This is highly suggestive of historical infections, and an expert review panel will be convened to consider those.”

The state’s coronavirus restrictions could be eased again later this week if case numbers continue to remain low, Acting Premier James Merlino said.

“It means that we’ll be in a position later in the week to announce further easing of restrictions,” he said.

“We want to get back to crowds, theatre goers, at sporting events, all of the activities we love, we want to get back there as quickly as we can.”

The rules were last eased on Thursday night with the border between metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria removed, along with the 25km metro travel limit.

Masks are no longer required outdoors but are still recommended when social distancing of 1.5m couldn’t be maintained.

Other restrictions eased include two visitors plus dependants per day being permitted to gather inside private homes in Melbourne and up to five people plus dependants in regional Victoria.

Twenty people can gather outside in Melbourne and 50 in regional Victoria.

Gyms can also open across Melbourne with density limits and CovidSafe plans in place, with hair and beauty services now able to operate without masks during service.

Originally published as Victoria records 1 new local Covid case