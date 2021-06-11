Victoria overtakes NSW in vaccinations

NSW has been chased down by Victoria in one key metric. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

NSW has been chased down by Victoria in one key metric. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

More vaccine doses have now been administered in Victoria than NSW, as vaccination rates spiked during its latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Restrictions began to ease in Melbourne on Friday after a two-week lockdown, after the virus jumped the SA border at the end of last month.

Just over 48,000 doses were administered in Victoria on Thursday, almost 8000 more than in NSW, taking the state’s total to 1,558,081.

That figure stood at roughly 31,000 more than NSW, where 1,527,100 doses had been administered.

Australia enjoyed its biggest single-day vaccination spike since the rollout began, with 153,338 more doses taking the nation’s total above 5.6 million.

Health Department statistics showed 3.46 million of those had been administered by the Commonwealth, and another 2.17 million via state and territory clinics.

More vaccines doses have now been administered in Victoria than NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

The Commonwealth had administered just over half of Victoria’s doses (808,611), while state-run clinics accounted for the other 749,470.

NSW’s state-run clinics picked up a smaller share of its rollout, administering 561,593 alongside 965,507 from the Commonwealth.

But Australia’s two biggest states lagged behind Tasmania, the ACT, and the NT in terms of doses administered per capita.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday touted the prospect of a travel bubble with Singapore, after meeting with the country’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, but warned the milestone was “still some time” away.

Prime Minister Lee confirmed vaccination rates in both countries would be a key factor in the measure being implemented.

“Once the majority of the population is vaccinated, it becomes much easier for us to contemplate these openings up,” he said.



And Labor frontbencher Jason Clare said the measure would not be possible unless Australia’s rollout pace improved.

“It’s got to speed up. You’re not going to see these sorts of bubbles open up unless we increase vaccination rates here, but also around the world,” he said on Friday.

“We’re not going to get life back to normal and better than it was before until we’re all vaccinated here in Australia and around the world.”



Originally published as Victoria overtakes NSW in vaccinations