Victims want DV thugs monitored like sex offenders

Families of women murdered in horror domestic violence crimes want to see perpetrators monitored like sex offenders - one of 13 options proposed by the Women's Safety and Justice Taskforce.

The taskforce released its first discussion paper yesterday, listing a raft of possible measures that could help keep women safe.

Among them were options to criminalise coercive control, as well as creating the offence of committing an act of domestic violence. The taskforce also suggested using the Dangerous Prisoners (Sexual Offenders) Act to monitor domestic violence perpetrators the same way they do with paedophiles and rapists.

DPSOA orders can last for 10 years and can involve GPS trackers, as well as constant monitoring of offenders' movements and habits - including banning them from drinking alcohol, visiting bars and restricting their internet usage.

Lloyd and Sue Clarke, parents of murdered mother Hannah Clarke. Picture: NCA NewWire / Dan Peled

Sue Clarke, whose daughter Hannah and grandchildren Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, were murdered by Hannah's estranged husband, said her family supported all 13 of the options proposed by the taskforce.

She said she was particularly in support of the idea of monitoring domestic violence perpetrators in the same way that sex offenders are monitored.

"We're quite happy with all the suggestions to be honest," she said. "We particularly like the idea of a monitoring option. We totally agree with that. And we are very much in favour of a (domestic violence offenders) register."

Mrs Clarke said, had Hannah's estranged husband been monitored, they might have had some warning about what he'd been planning.

"I think if we could have monitored him, she might have had the heads-up and known he was in the street," she said. "There are CCTV images of him driving up and down the street that morning."

Murder victim Hannah Clarke.

Tara Brown was murdered by her ex-partner Bandidos sergeant-at-arms Lionel Patea in a horrific domestic violence incident after he ran her off the road and bashed her on the Gold Coast in 2015.

She had sought help from police but was told to make a private DV application in court and a temporary order was granted.

Speaking about the options raised in the discussion paper, Ms Brown's stepfather Jonny Gardner said a DV register and amending the DPSOA Act to electronically monitor serious offenders would help stop serious incidents.

Tara Brown. Photo: Instagram

He also favoured the option relating to "serial family violence declarations", which could put a presumption against bail for repeat offenders. "In my personal opinion DV offenders don't care about the laws, the serious ones are going to hurt people," Mr Gardner said. "To me these options stand out as particular things that can stop that."

Mr Gardner said if serious perpetrators were under electronic monitoring - and their ex-partners also had the ability to see if they were nearby - it would stop incidents.

He said any new regime should have a focus on making it harder for perpetrators to receive bail where there was previous record of domestic violence abuse.

He also said police needed more resources, like additional officers, to tackle DV.

Originally published as Victims want DV thugs monitored like sex offenders