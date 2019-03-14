Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Horses are being kept in appalling conditions. Picture: RSPCA Queensland
Horses are being kept in appalling conditions. Picture: RSPCA Queensland
Pets & Animals

‘Appalling’ hidden impact of drought

by Stephanie Bedo
14th Mar 2019 3:51 PM

HORSES left in "appalling conditions" have been so hungry they are down to skin and bone.

RSPCA Queensland inspectors have seized several horses and said they sadly expected more to arrive at shelters next week.

"We understand only too well about drought conditions but hay, although expensive, is available and it's an owner's responsibility to make certain their animals are fed," chief inspector Daniel Young said.

"If they genuinely can't afford to keep them then they need to make other arrangements such as a rescue group or agistment."

RSPCA inspectors have seized eight horses. Picture: RSPCA Queensland
RSPCA inspectors have seized eight horses. Picture: RSPCA Queensland

The horror treatment comes as other impacts of drought are being felt across the country, with the price of lamb and beef skyrocketing and a Sunday roast becoming increasingly out-of-reach for many Aussies.

Eight horses are now at RSPCA Queensland's Wacol shelter and another eight are expected in the next week.

They expect another eight to arrive next week. Picture: RSPCA Queensland
They expect another eight to arrive next week. Picture: RSPCA Queensland

Shelter manager Nanda Ten Grotenhuis said they desperately needed foster carers who could take some of the horses.

"Some areas, particularly around the Gold Coast, still have ample feed, but the RSPCA also organises feed for all foster carers," she said.

"We simply don't have the space to keep them onsite once they are ready to be rehomed.

"We also have two beautiful miniature horses that are looking for a home. They were in terrible condition when they came in but they're in great shape now."

Owners can’t afford hay because of the drought. Picture: RSPCA Queensland
Owners can’t afford hay because of the drought. Picture: RSPCA Queensland

 

But foster carers are giving hay from the organisation. Picture: RSPCA Queensland
But foster carers are giving hay from the organisation. Picture: RSPCA Queensland
climate change drought editors picks

Top Stories

    BoM predicts thunderstorms to hit by weekend

    premium_icon BoM predicts thunderstorms to hit by weekend

    News ""You will have some sticky nights in Gladstone, it will get a bit uncomfortable unless you have air-conditioning...”

    • 14th Mar 2019 2:46 PM
    'He's very lucky to be alive': Man's 12m chainsaw fall

    premium_icon 'He's very lucky to be alive': Man's 12m chainsaw fall

    News A harness broke, causing the man to plummet to the ground

    Lawyer says client didn't know 'ornament' was real

    premium_icon Lawyer says client didn't know 'ornament' was real

    News The man claims he bought the skull at a market nearly 20 years ago

    Gladstone region roadworks to avoid over coming months

    premium_icon Gladstone region roadworks to avoid over coming months

    News Department of Transport and Main Roads' current list of projects.