Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Groups of students studying in Queensland have been targeted by scammers posing as public officials, with 44 falling victim so far.
Groups of students studying in Queensland have been targeted by scammers posing as public officials, with 44 falling victim so far.
Crime

Victim loses $120k in scam targeting students

by Danielle O’Neal
22nd Jan 2020 7:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHINESE international student in Queensland are being targeting in a conniving scam, in which one student reportedly handed over more than $120,000.

Police said at least 44 Chinese international students have fallen victim to a so-called "Chinese Consulate scam".

Scammers claim to have received information from the Chinese police alleging the targeted student is connected to a criminal case in China.

The scammer then demands funds from the victim, to prevent the victim being deported from Australia and to avoid imprisonment in China.

Queensland international students have reported handing over between $100 and $128,000 to the scammers last year.

Detective Superintendent Terry Lawrence said the scammers contacted potential victims via unsolicited phone calls or online chat messages allegedly from the Chinese Consulate.

"This is a scam; our advice to anyone receiving such calls is to hang up and to report it to police," Detective Superintendent Terry Lawrence said.

"These forms of social engineering attacks, seen here, across Australia and the world, see criminals pretend to be from a legitimate organisation or government authority to get access to money or personal information."

The scam has promoted Queensland Police to release a video, featuring the Financial and Cyber Crime Group's Detective Senior Constable Shawn Chia, in Mandarin warning Chinese nationals of the scam.

Police said they will work alongside federal agencies to protect the community from these incidents.

chinese consulate scam crime education fraud scam students

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Not even 7 officers armed with tasers could stop savage crim

        premium_icon Not even 7 officers armed with tasers could stop savage crim

        News Police feared Tiaaleaiga so they approached him as a group, armed with tasers - but not even that could stop him.

        Bushfire bickie boys making a ‘big difference’

        premium_icon Bushfire bickie boys making a ‘big difference’

        Community What started as selling cookies on a cart has turned into a big fundraiser.

        Laptop found taped to gas cyclinder at gas station

        premium_icon Laptop found taped to gas cyclinder at gas station

        News A LAPTOP taped to a gas cylinder was found at a service station in Gladstone...

        New coral discovered on Great Barrier Reef

        premium_icon New coral discovered on Great Barrier Reef

        Environment Scientists make an amazing find on our tourism icon.