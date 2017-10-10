Victim in coma, loses 3L of blood in alleged stabbing

ON OPPOSITE sides of a courtroom two families sat, awaiting the outcome of a bail application of a 22-year-old Gladstone man charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

Tristan Malcolm Litzow was charged over the alleged stabbing of a man outside the Gladstone Nightowl centre on October 7 about 9pm.

His family sat on the right- hand side of the room at the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday, with the injured man's family just metres away.

Before the bail application began, police prosecutor Gavin Reece warned both parties to "behave", no matter the outcome of the matter.

He said while he understood it was a "contentious" matter, there would be no tolerance of either group arguing or acting inappropriately inside or out the courtroom.

The bail application began about 3.30pm, the court was told the argument escalated "very quickly" over a woman and a text message between the accused, Mr Litzow, and the victim.

According to facts from the police bail affidavit, it is alleged the accused walked past the Nightowl centre with a friend, also a witness, when they saw the victim.

The friend of Mr Litzow's walked towards the victim, and a fight broke out between them.

Stabbing at Night Owl on Saturday night. Sarah Steger

It was alleged that Mr Litzow ran at the victim, raising his hand in a "fast jabbing motion" towards the victim's chest.

The alleged object used to wound the victim tore through his torso from "front to back", just 3mm away from his heart.

The man lost three litres of blood, and is in an induced coma in a stabilised condition at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

Paramedics provided a statement that if the victim had not been treated as soon as he was, his injury would have been fatal.

Mr Reece said the seriousness of the wound was enough to refuse the bail application on its own.

"A few centimetres higher and it could have been a lot worse," he said.

Mr Reece said police received two statements from independent witnesses at the scene who had "unobstructed views" of the alleged offending.

Both witnesses stated the accused ran at the victim, but could not confirm whether a knife was used.

Defence lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said there was no evidence that placed a knife or weapon in Mr Litzow's hand.

She said prior to the alleged offending, the victim attended her client's house, calling out for a fight.

She said Mr Litzow was looking after children.

Ms O'Gorman said Mr Litzow had a brain tumour removed a number of years ago, however, had recently been diagnosed with similar symptoms on October 3.

She provided the court with medical documents showing symptoms of memory loss, blurred vision, anger issues and headaches.

Mr Reece said he understood it was "a difficult situation" for the accused to be in, however, if his alleged actions were the result of this medical condition,

then he was at risk of re-offending if released on bail.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said the crown's case was strong, given the statements of the two independent witnesses at the scene.

She said there was no evidence to suggest anyone else other than the accused had possession of an object that could have caused the grievous injury.

She said if Mr Litzow was found guilty, he would likely serve a lengthy term of imprisonment.

Mr Litzow will appear before court again for mention on December 11.