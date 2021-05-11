Victim asked to give evidence in front of her alleged rapist

The Gympie victim of an alleged rapist and torturer has been asked that she attend court in person to give evidence and be cross-examined at his trial.​

The victim of an alleged rapist and torturer has been requested to give evidence in-person, after her alleged attacker faced Gympie District Court on Monday.

The 31-year-old Gympie region man appeared in custody via video link on charges including rape and torture.

Crown Prosecutor Stephanie Gallagher said his victim was requested to give evidence in person, despite stating her inability to give evidence while in her alleged' attacker's presence.

" … she thinks it will affect her," she said.

"She should be given the opportunity to give her version of events in the least difficult circumstances that might be able to be imposed for her," Ms Gallagher said.

Defence lawyer Simone Bain argued the woman was a special witness and would need to be cross-examined.

"In order to get a fair trial, the complainant should be present in court and be cross examined in person," Ms Bain said.

Details of the man's alleged torture and rape of his victim were not disclosed on Monday.

He will face the District Court again on July 12, 2021.

