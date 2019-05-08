Vice-president is the driving force to have more cars ready

MOTORSPORT: Gladstone Autoclub - Speedway vice-president Neil Smith says to introduce more youngsters to this form of motor racing is the aim.

Youngster Bailey King will race in the Junior Sedans Piston Cup as part of the The Aaron Smithwick Memorial 2019 Super Stocker Title in Rockhampton.

Bailey King with his Hyundai Excel Contributed GLA080519BAILEY

"Bailey will be a third generation local racer who will trial in the Hyundai Excel previously run by Jye Coomber," Smith said.

The club has secured use of the car built and owned by long-term racing family of Wayne and Anna-Lee Coomber.

"Our plan is to give some people a start in racing without the expense of buying a vehicle straight up," Smith said.

"It will give them a chance to see how they like the sport and give them an opportunity to race."

Jye Coomber will move up a grade to Production Sedans with a new Commodore under construction by his father Wayne.

King will join fellow Gladstone young gun Brandyn Thomas on Saturday night and Smith encourages more young people to try speedway.

"We intend to secure a couple of entry level cars to give people a chance to have a go," he said.

"There are currently four new cars under construction in various classes and we'll show them as they come on line.

"We intend to scour a few sheds to unearth vehicles not in use and see if we can get some new members."

Action starts at 4.30pm.