Vic town ‘hours’ from running out of water

An evacuation order has been issued for those who live, work, or are holidaying in the Traralgon Creek area on June 10, 2021, due to floodwaters rising rapidly.

A small town in rural Victoria is running out of water amid the wild overnight storms, with residents told to curb their use.

Residents in Trentham, in the Hepburn shire in north west Victoria, were told by the local water authority on Thursday there was potentially only two to three hours of water supply left.

“We are continuing to experience several issues across our water services network,” Coliban Water said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

“Of particular concern is limited water supply in Trentham.

“We ask Trentham customers to minimise non-essential water use to conserve the water supply.”

Earlier in the day, Coliban Water said there was potentially only two to three hours of water supply left at Trentham as the water treatment plant had lost power following the extreme overnight weather conditions.

Authorities had been unable to access the plant to switch to generator power.

It comes after Victorians living beside a creek in the state’s southeast were urged to evacuate immediately as floodwaters rapidly rose.

Emergency Management Victoria issued the alert about 10.30am on Thursday for anybody living, working and holidaying in the Traralgon Creek area in Gippsland.

Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said more than 200 homes were impacted.

“A relief centre has been opened at Traralgon Basketball Stadium and that’s where we are encouraging people to go,” he said.

“Similarly they can also go friends and family that are in a safe location away from their immediate area.”

On Wednesday night destructive winds and heavy rainfall battered the state, leaving thousands of Victorians without power and hundreds of trees across roads, power lines and homes.

Flooding in the Traralgon Creek is expected to impact the following routes:

Milton Court, Tennyson Street, Moonabeal Court, Booth Court, Whittakers Road between Shakespeare Street and Princes Street, Davidson Street from the Traralgon Creek to Peterkin Street, Willow Court, George Street, Berry Street, Peterkin Street, Munro Street between George Street and Peterkin Street, Couchs Lane now.

If you are located in these areas it is being urged you evacuate now.

A relief centre has been opened at Traralgon Basketball Stadium in Garibaldi Street, Traralgon.

Evacuating my home and the roads are grid locked. Traralgon is in serious trouble.



Please get off the roads if you're not evacuating - we are desperately trying to get out, save some treasured possessions and our much loved animals 😢 — Jenni Rohde (@jen_rohde) June 9, 2021

The warning was current to 12:40pm on Thursday.

It’s expected properties may be isolated or inundated and it may be too late to leave, if anybody did not leave before 12.40pm.

Authorities warned the floodwater is “toxic” and urged people never to play or swim in floodwater.

“Floodwater is dangerous – never drive, walk or ride through floodwater,” Vic Emergency said.

“If floodwater enters your home or you become isolated, move to higher ground by stepping on top of tables, chairs, benches and beds.”

State Emergency Service crews had responded to more than 5000 requests for help in the past 24 hours, with more than 3000 of those in the metropolitan area of the Melbourne’s eastern and southern suburbs.

About 3500 of the call outs were related to fallen trees coming down.

About 21 properties in the Dandenong Ranges have been particularly impacted by falling trees and damage to homes.

There are Riverina flooding warnings for the Avon, McAlister, Latrobe, Thompson, and the upper reaches of the Yarra River around Yarra Glen.

Acting Victorian Premier James Merlino thanked emergency crews for their efforts.

“It was a wild night – all of our emergency services are doing a brilliant job,” he said.

“Almost 245,000 homes have been affected by power outages, with power companies working to restore power.”

There were also 17 flood warnings in place across the state.

“At the moment we’ve got major flood warnings for the Traralgon Creek, but also for the Avon, Latrobe, Macalister, Thompson and Upper Yarra (rivers),” Mr Crisp said.

“That is having an impact in relation to moving around, particularly in the east of the state.

“At the moment that Princes Hwy, Princess Hwy is cut, Rosedale, Traralgon and we expect that to be the case in Sale.”

Bureau of Meteorology emergency meteorologist Kevin Parkin expected the damaging wind gust warning to be cancelled later on Thursday afternoon, but warned more rain was on the way for flood affected areas.

“There will be a southerly breeze but not to the strength that we saw overnight with those howling southerly winds keeping people awake,” he said.

“In terms of the next few days there will be more of a settled and moderating trend.

“However, in Gippsland where we have seen heavy rain, we are expecting more rain, unfortunately.

“Nowhere near the intensity that we have seen, but it may compound not only the rescue and efforts going there at the moment, but keep those rivers at an elevated level.”

