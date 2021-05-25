Menu
Demand at testing sites in Melbourne has increased after four new positive cases. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty
News

Vic records no new local COVID cases

by Jack Paynter
25th May 2021 8:35 AM | Updated: 8:54 AM

Victoria has recorded no new local cases of coronavirus despite fears of a superspreader testing positive to the virus in Melbourne’s north.

The health department confirmed four new local cases on Tuesday morning but all were previously revealed at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Health authorities also confirmed no new cases in hotel quarantine, and 14,892 tests in the past 24 hours.

The new cases announced on Monday were a man in his 30s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s and a preschool-aged child all from the same family but spread across three households.

Health Minister Martin Foley said the “working thesis” at the moment was they were connected to the Wollert man who returned from hotel quarantine in South Australia as the family also lived in the Whittlesea area.

Chief health officer Brett Sutton said one of the new cases was likely “quite infectious” and Victorians needed to prepare themselves for more positive cases.

“The viral load was likely high and with close contacts becoming positive he’s likely to be quite infectious,” he said.

“We have to ready ourselves for any other positives and when there are close contacts that become positive it raises the possibility that even casual contacts could become positive.”

The health department has listed new public exposure sites on their website and those with any symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, chills or sweats or a change in sense of smell or taste, have been urged to get tested immediately.

Testing sites have also increased their opening hours to cope with the high demand.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Vic records no new local COVID cases

