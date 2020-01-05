Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Vic, NSW blazes could merge into monster ‘mega-fire’

by Staff writers
5th Jan 2020 7:33 AM

 

Victorians were last night being flown by helicopter out of bushfire disaster zones, with the state on the edge of a "mega-fire" emergency.

A blaze which ripped through Corryong for a second time was moving north towards a fire that has wreaked havoc in New South Wales.

Authorities warned that despite easing weather conditions the danger was far from over.

A new threat in Omeo in the state's northeast resulted in about 50 people being removed by army helicopters and several houses were confirmed as lost.

RECAP YESTERDAY'S COVERAGE

As an unprecedented state of disaster last night was in place:

• 53 fires were still burning out of control;

Six people were missing, down from 21; and

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday deployed thousands of army reservists to help with the national bushfire emergency.

Follow the live updates here.

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks mega-fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone couple celebrates 50th anniversary

        premium_icon Gladstone couple celebrates 50th anniversary

        News A GLADSTONE couple has shared their secret to a long and fruitful marriage after celebrating their 50th anniversary earlier this year.

        MISSING PERSON: Have you seen this man?

        MISSING PERSON: Have you seen this man?

        News Police are seeking help to find a 20-year-old missing from Kirkwood

        Seven-year toxic waste saga continues

        premium_icon Seven-year toxic waste saga continues

        Council News Gladstone regional council has backflipped on previous resolutions to see a...

        PHOTOS: Beach goers at 1770

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Beach goers at 1770

        News Perfect weather drew crowds to the beach on the Discovery Coast.