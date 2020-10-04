Veteran’s Health Week preparations in full swing

Gladstone RSL Sub Branch president Harry Tattersall on Anzac Day at the cenotaph, 2020.

THE secretary of Gladstone’s Retired Services League sub branch said now more than ever there was an emphasis on veteran’s mental health.

Speaking to The Observer on Sunday morning, Peter Young said the upcoming Veteran’s Health Week (October 22 – November 1) would be different to past events.

“The week will be used to bring national attention to the health situation of returning veterans and how they sort of haven’t been recognised before,” Mr Young said.

Mr Young confirmed the Gladstone RSL would be holding events, however, the finer details of the week’s itinerary were still being deliberated.

The Gladstone RSL branch is still observing COVID-safe protocol and would do so during Veteran’s Health Week, but that hasn’t stopped people from attending.

“It hasn’t stopped people from coming in, we are still getting a lot of people in the drop-in centre and that,” Mr Young said.

“We are about to host a meeting this afternoon and are expecting 30 to 40 people, which is a solid turnout of people.”

Mr Young said raising awareness was a hallmark of Veterans Health Week, with Veterans often shying away from speaking out about mental health issues.

“There are plenty of veterans out in the woods there that don’t know what is going on and don’t want to know what is going on,” he said.

“If we can reach some of them it would be good.

Mr Young said Veteran’s Health Week focused on both the physical and mental health aspects of returned veterans.

“The mental thing is starting to be recognised a lot more, I think the Vietnam War sort of brought that to the fore,” he said.