Veterans enjoy a bit of a splash in the Boyne River

IT'S OAR-RIGHT: Leif Morris, Josh Campbell, Justin Devrell and Ronny Phelps were all part of the Boyne Tannum RSL's morning paddle. Matt Taylor GLA180218CANO
Julia Bartrim
by

IT WAS a perfect morning for a paddle along the Boyne River yesterday.

Defence force veteran Josh Campbell set off from the mouth of the Boyne at about 7am with four others.

In next to no time they had arrived at their destination: Turich-Mann Bridge at Benaraby.

The group were originally planning to do the trip in the opposite direction, when Josh realised at the last minute they'd be forced to paddle against the tide.

Josh, sub branch delegate for Boyne-Tannum RSL had been asked by the RSL to encourage young veterans to attend the event.

The event was all about providing opportunities for veterans to engage with each other and was followed by a barbecue involving their families.

"While we're in the defence force, we are surrounded by our mates," Josh said.

"As soon as we remove ourselves from that scene, it's hard to find like-minded people you can talk to.

"You live and breathe together when you're in the defence force."

Josh said the RSL planned to host more social events.

"It could be climbing Mount Larcom, or going sailing, we are open to suggestions," he said.

"The important thing is involving the families as well."

Topics:  boyne tannum rsl veterans

Gladstone Observer
