Vet urges pet owners to put away Ooshies

A VET is urging pet owners to put away any Ooshies that may be lying around the house after a dog ingested one and required surgery.

Boyne Tannum Vet Surgery veterinarian Dr St Clair Hayes said it wasn’t unusual for a dog to eat something of that nature.

“Dogs do eat a variety of different things that can get stuck,” he said.

“It’s something that we see quite commonly, particularly in the younger dogs.”

The Ooshie became lodged in one of the dog’s intestines and caused a gastrointestinal obstruction.

“The reason that I was worried with those particular toys is that they are popular at the moment and the popularity might be waning a little bit with the kids and they are going to leave them lying around,” Dr Hayes said.

“That particular toy that was a giveaway is now something quite expensive for that one particular client of ours.

“Pop them away and make sure that kids and dogs can’t get anywhere near them because potentially the same sort of thing could happen with a child if they were to eat one.”

Dr Hayes said other foreign objects to be kept away from dogs included corn cobs, macadamia nuts and mango seeds.

He advised if a dog had eaten something of that nature to call a vet.