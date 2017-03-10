'Very traumatic': Train driver offered help after crushing car

Emergency crews gain access to a car which has been hit by a coal train off Red Rover Rd.

A "TRAUMATISED" train driver has been offered support after he crushed a car at a Gladstone railway crossing.

AS IT HAPPENED | PHOTOS: 'Chaos' as coal train crushes car in Gladstone

Late yesterday afternoon the 48 carriage, 5200-tonne Pacific National train ploughed into a Mazda 3 at an isolated Byellee rail crossing behind Gladstone Airport. Aurizon crews, the company which owns the rail network, descended on the scene, along with multiple emergency response units, including police, firefighters, and paramedics.

But a Pacific National spokeswoman said, despite the driver and two passengers escaping unscathed, the ordeal was "a very traumatic experience" for the train's driver.

"It's part of the job (encountering vehicles)," she said. "It's more common then what it is in the media."

"The drivers are highly aware of the weight they are carrying.

"There's nothing they can do (to stop)."

She stressed it could take as much as 2km for a freight train of that size to stop after the brakes were deployed.

"Even if you see someone at the cross, the weight of the train keeps you going," she said.

"It was a lucky escape to be honest."

Sgt Barton said police weren't aware what the occupants were doing on the isolated stretch of road.

But at the rail crossing, there is a stop sign and sign warning of the rail crossing.