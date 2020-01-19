‘Very stupid’: Woman, 19 brutally assaults man at nightclub

A TEEN was lucky to walk away from court without a conviction recorded after her brutal assault on a man at a Gladstone nightclub.

Jahney Aleese Rule pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of failing to appear.

The court was told Rule, 19 was “incredibly drunk” when she was at Mieplace Nightclub on July 20 about 10.20pm.

The court was told Rule was sitting near the dancefloor when the victim walked past.

Rule “got the victim’s attention” and when he turned around she threw her drink in his face.

The court was told Rule pushed the victim backwards by his throat and then punched him four times in the head.

She failed to appear in court on December 16.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said there was ongoing tensions between Rule and the victim.

Ms Hight said the victim and his partner had been “harassing” Rule for months.

Ms Hight said Rule had worked at a kebab shop for the past five years but had aspirations to return to school and complete year 11 and 12.

“She is very remorseful and embarrassed,” Ms Hight said.

“She has apologised to the victim.”

The Queensland Police Service asked for Magistrate Dennis Kinsella to record a conviction against Rule given the seriousness of her violent offending.

But Ms Hight said her client was still very young and a conviction recorded would affect her job prospects in the future.

Mr Kinsella told Rule she had “done something very stupid”.

“You will be punished for it,” Mr Kinsella said.

“But this is the day your life will change.”

Rule was ordered to complete 12 months probation.

A conviction was not recorded.