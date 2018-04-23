Gladstone's very special athletes' massive medal haul

Last week nine of Gladstone's special athletes competed at the Special Olympics National Games in Adelaide.

On Saturday afternoon they returned home with 18 medals, proving that they are very special team indeed.

Suzie Lawler, the medical officer for the Queensland team was ecstatic.

"It's an absolute credit to our athletes, their coaches and parents in Gladstone, they put in a hundred and ten percent and it's shown in the results," she said.

Suzie's daughter, Ruby, was among the medallists and also competed for the first time in the open water swimming event.

"It was her first competition in a lake, she struggled but kept going and won bronze.

"She was so brave, but they all are, they just get out there and do it without any dramas.

"They're an absolute credit to all of us, they're so inspiring," she said.

Ruby agrees, "It was my first time in a lake and it was a very long way, but I think I'll do it again," Ms Lawler she said.

Everyone who attended were glowing in their praise of the event.

"Adelaide put on a fantastic show for us, the opening and closing ceremonies were fabulous the venues were top class, food was great, you really have to go and see these athletes compete," Ms Lawler said.

The next step is the World Games in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

"We never got to bed til 2am last night, but the kids will be back to training tomorrow, they love it and now we're waiting to see if any of them get nominated to compete overseas on the national team," she said.

Councillor Cindy Bush was among the crowd of cheering well-wishers who met the team at the airport.

"Gladstone is immensely proud of all of you, and we congratulate everyone, the athletes, parents, helpers and volunteers who have spent years quietly working hard in the background preparing for this event," she said.

Ms Lawler said there were so many people to thank, who had gone above and beyond time and again.

"We are absolutely grateful to the Gladstone Community for helping us get there, we're going to have a little celebration for all the sponsors to thank them."

"Plus, for a small team our coaches are amazing, the effort they've put in.

"Especially, Debbie Knust who assisted in organising the games, strapper Donna Smith who was kept busy all week, Katey Mossman the soccer coach, and Terry Fellows the assistant swim coach who's just been beaming all week," she said.

The kudos didn't end their as the group of victorious athletes attracted the attention of another group of athletes at Brisbane airport.

"While we were waiting for our plane, the Melbourne Storm came through the airport and Billy Slater saw the medals and came over, the whole team stopped and got some photos with us," Ms Lawler said.

More information about The National Games, including the opening and closing ceremony's, can be found here.

Medal Tally

Soccer

Tyler Roberts: Silver

George Button: Silver

Adam Knust

Equestrian Events

Shelby Davis-Hill: 1 Gold 3 Bronze

Ellie Bloomfield: 2 Gold 2 Silver

Sarah Rukavina: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Basketball

Nicole Corowa: Bronze

Rachel Smith: Bronze

Swimming