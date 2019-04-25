Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roy Aiton, who served on the Australia Royal Airforce, will deliver an Anzac Day speech in Gladstone.
Roy Aiton, who served on the Australia Royal Airforce, will deliver an Anzac Day speech in Gladstone. Liana Walker
News

'Very seriously': Anzac Day emotional occasion for veteran

liana walker
by
25th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS unlikely Roy Aiton's skin will ever recover from radiation he suffered when he saw three atomic bombs explode.

But the Gladstone resident considers himself lucky.

The former member of the Royal Australian Air Force was posted to the rural town of Maralinga in South Australia, about 1100km northwest of Adelaide, in 1957 as a part of Operation Antler.

The operation was designed to test components of thermonuclear weapons.

But with very little known of nuclear radiation in the 1950s, Mr Aiton is the last surviving member of his crew.

"We were unprotected by radiation. No one knew much about it in those days,” Mr Aiton said.

"I was pretty lucky though, most of my friends were dead from cancer.

"I had four operations on my face and 30 radium treatments.”

Mr Aiton enlisted in 1955 and started his military career at the Richmond Airbase in New South Wales.

Following his time at Maralinga he was posted to the Butterworth airbase where he served in the Malayan emergency.

Mr Aiton was eventually flown back to Australia on the Hercules aircraft due to health issues and was discharged in 1961.

Mr Aiton said he was inspired to join the RAAF by his family.

"I had two brothers in the air force, I followed suit,” he said.

"The idea (was) to represent your country.”

Mr Aiton now serves as the vice-president for the Gladstone RSL-Sub Branch and will be presenting a speech at the Gladstone Anzac Day ceremony.

"I take it very seriously,” he said.

"It's a remembrance day. I get emotional reading the addresses and so forth.”

Since becoming a member of the RSL Sub Branch Mr Aiton has managed to find that same sense of camaraderie the defence force is known for.

"We have a very good group there,” he said.

"We've got about 21 active members. They're all friends like brothers and sisters, they're wonderful people.”

anzac day 2019 gladstone region raaf royal australian air force
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    ANZAC DAY: What's opened and closed across the region?

    premium_icon ANZAC DAY: What's opened and closed across the region?

    News It can be confusing keeping track of what's going to be open when, so we've compiled a list of trading times.

    WEATHER: Anzac Day forecast

    premium_icon WEATHER: Anzac Day forecast

    Weather 'There will be a potential for low cloud'

    List of Anzac Day services across our region

    List of Anzac Day services across our region

    News All you need to know about where and when commemorations are held.

    PHOTOS: Schools stop to pay their respect

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Schools stop to pay their respect

    News Gladstone State high was one of many schools to pay their respects.

    • 25th Apr 2019 10:00 AM