24°
News

'Very rare': Beach front island block, fisher's paradise sold for $50K

Tegan Annett
| 20th Jun 2017 9:44 AM
This beach front block of land at 301 Cycloid Esplanade, Curtis Island, sold for $50,000.
This beach front block of land at 301 Cycloid Esplanade, Curtis Island, sold for $50,000.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR $50,000 a Gladstone couple has nabbed a beach front block of land at Curtis Island.

The 4047 square metre block, tipped to be a fishing and crabbing paradise, was on the market with LJ Hooker Gladstone for a month and a half before it sold.

Director Tony Lloyd Jones said it was rare to see a north Curtis Island block on the market.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"It's very rare, most of those freehold lots on the northern part of the island are owned by an overseas company," he said.

MORE PROPERTY STORIES |

Failed Gladstone housing estate blocks sell for dirt cheap

New food retailers, car park fix on the cards for CBD shopping centre

"We had multiple enquiries on this one from across central Queensland."

"It's a very nice part of the world up there," Mr Lloyd-Jones said.

The sale was anchored by the fishing and crabbing "right on the doorstep" and the nearby beaches and walks to Sea Hill Lighthouse.

The new owners will have to boat across the harbour via the narrows at high tide to access their beach front land.

Gladstone Observer

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

PCYC program helping girls empower each other, creating leaders

PCYC program helping girls empower each other, creating...

The Deep Blue Line program is helping young women empower each other.

Teenager charged with arson over Gladstone school bus fire

A teenage male has been charged in relation to a bus set on fire Thursday night at Gladstone State High School.

Teen charged with arson, trespassing - related to a school bus fire.

2284 jobs vanished across CQ, as times get tougher

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

More than 2500 jobs disappeared.

'He pooped in the pool!' Lovers' spat ends up in court

FOUL ACT: It started with a text message...

It started as a seemingly innocent text message...

Local Partners

CQ man fighting for his life after Sunday morning crash

Outgoing, adventurous and humorous man on life support

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Our cape-making heroes supporting sick kids

SUPER EFFORT: Petica Langford (front), Angie Goodrem, Unique Quality Care's Alana McMullen, Sew Patch n Quilt's Terri Ahern, volunteer Karen Lee and Paula Galt.

THREE women helping make superhero capes for sick children.

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

ACA-EXCITEMENT!

Karl Stefanovic and his girlfriend live it up in Bora Bora

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough soak up the sun in Bora Bora.

KARL and girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough have escaped the Sydney cold.

Aussie Bach villains’ US debut cancelled

Keira Maguire says she was set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

Keira and Sam have their US reality TV dreams cancelled.

Carrie Fisher autopsy finds she had cocktail of drugs

Coroner’s officials ruled Fisher died from sleep apnoea.

Here’s how much Gal Gadot was paid for Wonder Woman

The movie has proved to be a big hit.

Such a great movie, such a small paycheck

Aussie actor McInnes 'gone down the river of life'

THE HEART THROB: Actor and author William McInnes.

SeaChange star has a particularly Australian take on ageing.

MUST SELL.... RENOVATOR&#39;S DELIGHT IN PRIME LOCATION.... 1,012m2 LEVEL BLOCK

18 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 $199,000...

The seller's instructions are clear... This property must sell! All formal offers will be considered. The potential for this old girl is endless! Well positioned...

A slice of Central Queensland Paradise!

382 Calliope River Road, West Stowe 4680

7 2 2 $795,000

Only a short drive from the city of Gladstone this 125 acre lifestyle property is truly a slice of Central Queensland paradise. This stunning property is...

PERFECT START IN CALLIOPE...LOW MAINTENANCE BRICK...SELLER NEEDS AN URGENT SALE

11 Mitchell Road, Calliope 4680

House 3 2 2 $199,000

If you're looking to purchase an est. home in Calliope close to all services then this home could be the one you've been waiting for. This property is leased to...

What A Great First Home - Act Today..!

3 Springbrook Terrace, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $369,000

Get in the car. Call the agent. Get the Bank on the phone and arrange your finances. This home will not last long so you need to act quickly if you have any chance...

WATERFRONT - FAMILY HOME - SHED

21 The Esplanade, Barney Point 4680

House 3 3 4 $690,000

Watch the yachts sail by and enjoy the spectacular views from every angle of this magnificent waterfront home. Facing North, the home capitalises on cool breezes...

WELCOME TO YOUR OWN SLICE OF PARADISE!

145 Yalkarra Crescent, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 4 $629,000

If you have been waiting for a home that ticks all the boxes this is it! Only 15 minutes' drive to the CBD the list of features that this home has to offer is...

Private, Spacious and perfect location!

Unit 2/152 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 3 2 $320,000

Situated in the heart of Kin Kora this cute and neat home is awaiting its new owner. Only minutes to schools, shops, gyms, sporting grounds, restaurants and golf...

Large 1694m2 Block of Land In A Fisherman&#39;s Dream Location

85 Worthington Road, Turkey Beach 4678

Residential Land If you have been looking for a large block of land that ... Offers Invited ...

If you have been looking for a large block of land that is positioned close to the water then you need to get down to Turkey Beach and inspect this great block of...

Size and Location... What more could you want?

21 Wivenhoe Close, Clinton 4680

Residential Land This allotment is approximately 1,111m2 in size and situated at the end ... $130,000

This allotment is approximately 1,111m2 in size and situated at the end of quiet cul-de-sac in a desirable location of Clinton, surrounded by quality homes. The...

Dreaming of owning your own family home?

27 Victoria Avenue, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 3 OFFERS AROUND...

Dreaming of owning your own family home only 7 minutes from the Gladstone CBD and situated on a large 1175m2 block..? Well turn your dreams into reality with this...

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Failed Gladstone housing estate blocks selling for dirt cheap

Gladstone Green: 23 lots going up for auction in failed estate development.

Cheap blocks for sale at New Auckland.

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!