'Very rare': Beach front island block, fisher's paradise sold for $50K

FOR $50,000 a Gladstone couple has nabbed a beach front block of land at Curtis Island.

The 4047 square metre block, tipped to be a fishing and crabbing paradise, was on the market with LJ Hooker Gladstone for a month and a half before it sold.

Director Tony Lloyd Jones said it was rare to see a north Curtis Island block on the market.

"It's very rare, most of those freehold lots on the northern part of the island are owned by an overseas company," he said.

"We had multiple enquiries on this one from across central Queensland."

"It's a very nice part of the world up there," Mr Lloyd-Jones said.

The sale was anchored by the fishing and crabbing "right on the doorstep" and the nearby beaches and walks to Sea Hill Lighthouse.

The new owners will have to boat across the harbour via the narrows at high tide to access their beach front land.