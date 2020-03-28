‘Very quick, very quiet’: Election Day fanfare non-existent

Election fanfare was swapped for safe social distancing as those yet to cast their vote in the 2020 Gladstone Regional Council elections took the last opportunity to do so.

As of about 3pm, 577,000 people had voted in person across the state since booths opened at 8am.

Numbers were down at many polling centres around the area and the absence of campaigners handing out election material made for an unusually subdued Election Day.

Some voters in Gladstone were disappointed the usual food stalls were missing, while others said the elections should have been called off all together.

Scott Stanton-Cook's children go to Gladstone South State School and he said he had never seen the polling booths this quiet..

"It's a bit 'how's it going' with corona, I'm a bit sceptical," he said.

Mr Stanton-Cook and his wife Tina were disappointed the usual cake sale wasn't on.

Bruce Little also voted at Gladstone South and said that although the COVID-19 health emergency was "a bit scary", it was good elections went ahead to maintain a sense of normality.

Wayne Vebelfletzer said the election should have been postponed due to coronavirus.

Michael Currie agreed, saying there were ways around it.

Wendy and David McKay said voting was "very quick and very quiet".

"Hopefully the right people get in and keep our town good," Wendy said.

As of 10.30am yesterday, 19,935 voters had been marked off from a total of 41,313 enrolled in the Gladstone region.

The Electoral Commission Queensland expects the declaration process to take longer than usual due to the unprecedented number of postal votes and enforced social distancing measures.

Yesterday it reported that approximately 120,000 of the 570,000 postal vote ballots had been returned across the state.

It's understood that the large number of early voters will not have a large bearing on the speed of count.

ECQ will commence a preliminary count tonight before the official count begins on Sunday Morning.

Initial results are expected to begin filtering through from 6pm.

More to come.