’Very proud’: Top academic acheivement runs in the family

A TOOLOOA State School student has been recognised as one of the highest achievers in the state out of last year's OP results.

Kynan Elliott was not only one of the top students in his cohort to receive the coveted OP 1, he has also been recognised as one of the state's Distinguished Academic Achievers.

To receive the award the student has to receive an OP1, an A on the QCS test and very high achievements in at least 20 semesters of authority subjects.

The selection panel also considered additional tertiary entrance information, level of achievement information and the total QCE credit.

Kynan Elliott has received the Distinguished Academic Achiever's award for achieving one of the highest OP and QCS scores in the state.

Kynan was offered a position as a maritime warfare officer with the Australian Defence Force Academy before even finishing Year 12 last year and plans to study a Bachelor of Computing and Cyber Security at UNSW Canberra through ADFA in 2021.

During school he juggled subjects including maths C and chemistry along with charity work, school leadership and his first passion, navy cadets.

Kynan could not be contacted today as he has already started training at The Royal Australian Naval College - HMAS Cresswell in Jervis Bay, ACT. However his mother, Sherie Elliott, couldn't be prouder.

Kynan Elliott receiving the certificate is from his enlistment into the Royal Australian Navy.

Kynan is the second of the Elliott children to receive the award. His sister Jasmine was honoured for the same achievement after graduating in 2017.

"We are very proud," Mrs Elliott said.

"Having two children receive such a prestigious award is very special.

"It was mentioned at the awards ceremony that this has only happened twice in the six years of the awards."

There were 30 students across Queensland who received the award on Saturday at the Queensland Certificate of Education Achievement Awards.

We're sorry but the NAPLAN Schools list doesn't work properly without JavaScript enabled. Please enable it to continue.

Education Minister Grace Grace congratulated the state's brightest young minds from the class of 2019, the final OP cohort.

From this year, a new tertiary entrance system is in place, with the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) replacing the OP as the standard pathway to tertiary study.

"The award winners attended 27 different State, Catholic and independent schools from all over Queensland," Ms Grace said.

"All our students rightfully have opportunities to succeed no matter where they live or go to school."