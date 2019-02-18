'Very proud': Toolooa SHS' success with OP results

THE PRINCIPAL of Toolooa State High School has praised the efforts of students and teachers after outstanding results were released yesterday. .

Data showed 13 of 33 OP-eligible students at the school (40%) achieved a score between 1-5, placing them as Central Queensland's most successful school in that respect.

Across the state, the school ranked 15th out of 378 schools in the state and is the only school in Central Queensland to have made the top 20.

Over a six year period, the school has shown significant improvement in students achieving an OP between 1-5.

According to the Better Education website, the school has had a dramatic rise from 2012 - where only 10% of students graduated with an OP between 1-5.

Principal Justin Harrison said he was proud of the results achieved by last year's Year 12 cohort.

"(It is) a true testament to the hard work the students and teachers have dedicated over their time at Toolooa," Mr Harrison said.

"It does confirm that the agenda that Toolooa has been on for many years is paying dividends."

Last November, the school was recognised by the Department of Education for their "continuous improvement journey" program.

It focused on their push to improve achievement for all students in the long term.

They also set high expectations for their learning culture, which resulted in strong gains in literacy and numeracy.

He also said the school prides itself on students who sought further education, training, or employment.

"I am pleased to announce that the 2018 Year 12 cohort all exited with a Queensland Certificate of Education or a Queensland Certificate of Individual Achievement," he said.

In addition, many students received offers from universities or awarded apprenticeships.